Tanzania: ZAWA Urged to Fix Water Meters in Hotels, Factories

THE Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC) - Zanzibar has advised the Zanzibar Water Authority to ensure that they install water meters in all hotels and factories that are not yet using the meters, in order to increase revenue collection and prevent loss of public funds.

The advice was given to the Zanzibar Water Authority (ZAWA) by LAAC-Zanzibar members led by Mr Habibu Ali Mohammed in response to concerns over the authority performance raised in the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report of 2019/2020.

During the meeting held here, the committee said hotels and factories are the biggest customers and are the ones that use water most compared to others.

"Installation of meters will help ZAWA to boost revenue collection, to enable it run and implement its development programmes," Mr Mohammed said.

LAAC members also advised the authority to have workable plans that will ensure that people in their respective areas have access to clean and safe water to improve the utility and revenue collection, which remains one of the priorities of the government.

ZAWA Director General, Dr Salha Mohamed Kassim assured the committee that they are now well prepared to ensure that all areas in the country have access to water in the near future.

"This will also increase the number of new customers," he said.

As regards to failure to meet the targets for revenue collection and expenditure in the year 2019/2020, Dr Kassim said that Covid-19 is partly to blame as many economic crises due to the pandemic affected several activities.