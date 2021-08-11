Tanzania: 'Bodaboda' Directed to Comply With Road Safety Regulations to Minimize Accidents

'Bodaboda' operators in the Isles have been required to comply with road safety regulations to avoid accidents that normally lead to deaths.

Accidents here are mostly attributed to non-compliance with road safety laws.

The order was issued here yesterday by the Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, who is also Chairman of the National Road Safety Council, Mr Khamis Hamza Chilo during a meeting with bodaboda riders in the Urban-West Region. The meeting was also attended by police officers from the region.

"Zanzibar government under President Hussein Mwinyi has already allowed you to operate, and the policy and laws to back your operation are in process. You must observe road safety regulations and never get involved in criminal activities," Mr Chilo said.

Commenting on the bodaboda accident statistics, Urban-West 'Regional Police Commander (RPC),' Assistant Commissioner of Police (CP) Awadh Juma Haji said there have been a reduction in bodaboda accidents and deaths due to ongoing education being provided to the bodaboda riders with the aim of ensuring unconditional obedience to the laws.

"Last year, 18 people died in road accidents while this year we have registered 17 deaths, but the number of accidents that resulted in injuries last year were 19 accidents," said RPC Awadh.

One of the bodaboda riders, Khalid Omar thanked the government of Zanzibar for allowing their operations in the islands, promising, on behalf of others, to continue observing road safety and rules.