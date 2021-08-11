Namibian Creatives Pay Tribute to Mpura, Hadebe and Killer Kau

10 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Unwrap.online

THE amapiano industry lost three hitmakers on Monday morning.

Killer Kau, Mpura and Khanya Hadebe died in a car accident, according to South African media reports.

The stars died on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.

Namibian amapiano artists Musketeers on their social media platforms said it was a dark day.

"It is not a good Monday for the amapiano community. Rest well, kings," they said.

DJ Spuzza, whose hit song 'Soek Soek' recently reached one million views on YouTube, hinted that he may have something in the works with the late Mpura Mpura in his tribute post.

"There will never be another Mpura Mpura.

"His style, the flow, the humour in his dance moves, let's not even talk about the verses.

Fly high, king! Would've been an honour to have worked with the two of you, Killer Kau. What a sad day for amapiano," he said.

Amapiano star Killer Kau first entered the industry when he went viral after he uploaded a video of his song on Twitter.

DJ Euphonik collaborated with him to produce the hit single 'Tholukuthi Hey'.

Mpura recently made it big as the voice behind club banger 'Umsebenzi Wethu'.

