Namibia: Vaccine Rush Hits Windhoek

10 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

HORDES of people made their way to the Windhoek Showgrounds' vaccine drive-through and walk-in site to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.

A consignment of 750 000 doses of the vaccine arrived from the Netherlands on Sunday and were distributed on Sunday and Monday.

Officials at the vaccine site said over 110 vehicles passed through the drive-through on Tuesday, while over 1 000 people made use of the walk-in service.

When The Namibian visited the site late afternoon a convoy of close to 50 cars were queuing up to receive vaccines.

Due to the shortage of vaccines, many people are receiving their second doses later than they were supposed to.

However, those waiting in line today were not concerned.

Experts say there is no danger in receiving the second dose of the vaccine later as this simply gives the body more time to strengthen its defences.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X