Namibia: Vaccine Rush Hits Windhoek

HORDES of people made their way to the Windhoek Showgrounds' vaccine drive-through and walk-in site to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.

A consignment of 750 000 doses of the vaccine arrived from the Netherlands on Sunday and were distributed on Sunday and Monday.

Officials at the vaccine site said over 110 vehicles passed through the drive-through on Tuesday, while over 1 000 people made use of the walk-in service.

When The Namibian visited the site late afternoon a convoy of close to 50 cars were queuing up to receive vaccines.

Due to the shortage of vaccines, many people are receiving their second doses later than they were supposed to.

However, those waiting in line today were not concerned.

Experts say there is no danger in receiving the second dose of the vaccine later as this simply gives the body more time to strengthen its defences.