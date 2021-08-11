Namibia: Equipment Worth N$600 000 Up in Flames At Irrigation Project

10 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

EQUIPMENT worth N$600 000 went up in flames at the Sikondo Irrigation project on Saturday afternoon.

The project is situated about 10 km west of Rundu in the Kavango West region.

"Unknown suspects set fire to the irrigation green scheme, and the fire caused damage to some government property," Kavango West regional commander commissioner Josephat Abel said on Tuesday.

He said the police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Abel said the fire damaged micro-sprinklers, a 5 000-litre water tank, a centre pivot and electrical cables.

"The damage is estimated to be at N$600 000," said Mutero Songora, an employee at the project.

According to the Rundu Town Council fire department, which was called to assist, the blaze started in a section which is not used for cultivation, and the wind moved the flames to an area with dry grass.

The firefighters, together with members of the community succeeded in containing the fire before it could cause more damage.

