Uganda: Health Ministry, Nms Clash Over Vaccines

Many Ugandans yesterday became frustrated after failing to find vaccines at the Covid-19 immunisation centres contrary to the government's earlier promise.

The Health ministry had, in a notice released on Sunday, said the vaccination would resume yesterday and that people in places such as Nakawa Division would access the jabs at eight vaccination sites.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of Health Services, told Daily Monitor on Sunday that delivery of vaccines started last Tuesday.

"Distribution of vaccines started last Tuesday to all districts, starting with West Nile, Northern and Karamoja districts. This weekend, they have travelled to western [part of the country, [and they] will end with Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono by mid this week," he said.

"All districts have been directed to start vaccinating immediately after they receive vaccines," he added.

However, Dr Paul Drileba, the Arua District health officer, said no Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered to the district as of yesterday morning.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) yesterday released a statement, saying they were yet to get more doses of vaccines.

"We are in the process of receiving more Covid-19 vaccines from the National Medical Stores (NMS)... Our teams are working around the clock to ensure that vaccination starts tomorrow, August 10, 2021," the statement reads. But KCCA later confirmed that the vaccines had been delivered.

What NMS says

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Sheila Nduhukire, the National Medical Stores (NMS) spokesperson, yesterday morning, around the same time when many people were rushing to get the jabs, said they started to distribute vaccines to districts yesterday.

"As communicated last week, NMS has begun dispatch of Covid-19 vaccines across the country. And we would like to assure all Ugandans that all districts in the country shall receive Covid-19 vaccines," she said.

The Ministry of Health received additional donations of 586,080 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The majority of people who are so far vaccinated in the country are due for the second dose.

Over due demand

The Health ministry has said those who are due for the second dose will be prioritised in the exercise. Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, while receiving the donated vaccines two weeks ago, said of the total of 1,143,763 people who have been vaccinated, 902,992 received one dose and 240,771 received the two doses.