Angola: Lack of Good Training Camp Blamed for Failure in Olympic Games

Luanda — The vice-chairperson of the Angola Handball Federation, Nair Almeida, Monday said the poor performances of the national handball team in the Olympic Games were due to the lack of a good pre-competition training camp in which control games should be held.

The official made the statement to ANGOP at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro international airport at the arrival of part of the delegation that was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nair Almeida said the national team did not have a good preparation in the Japanese region of Tamana, where there were no games to test the team, which influenced the performance of the group and that this aspect made it impossible to achieve the objective of improving the eighth place reached in the previous edition, in Brazil.

Angola did not go through the group stage of the handball tournament won by France.

Attention now turns to the Handball World Cup to take place in December, in Spain, Nair said Almeida, adding that the team aims to improve the seventh place reached in 2007.

The coach of the national sailing team in his turn said the bad results reached in the Olympic Games were due to poor investment in the boat, and that the one used is inadequate for the level of competition.

Besides these sports, Angola was present at the Tokyo Olympic Games with judo, swimming and athletics.