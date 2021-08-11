Angola Plans to Produce 13.8 Carats of Diamonds in 2022

10 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The chairperson of the board of ENDIAMA EP, Ganga Júnior, said Tuesday in Dundo, Lunda Norte province, that the country expects to produce 13.8 million carats of diamonds in 2022 and turnover of US$1.5 billion.

According to the manager, for the current economic year the target was 14 million carats, but due to the impact of Covid-19, the target was readjusted to 9.3 million carats of diamonds.

Speaking at the opening of the six-monthly review meeting of the diamond subsector, Ganga Júnior called on exploration companies to adjust their production programmes to the current epidemiological context, creating strategies aimed at meeting the established targets.

He said that the companies should continue to create technological and human conditions to live with the Covid-19 pandemic and not allow it to condition the production plan.

