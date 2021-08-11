Egypt Ambassador and Vice President Discuss Areas of Cooperation

10 August 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr Alya'a Samir Borhan, paid a courtesy call, today, on the Vice President, Mr Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, at his Office in Quatre Bornes.

In a statement after the meeting, Dr Borhan highlighted that discussions with the Vice President were friendly and cordial. She stressed that discussions focused on many issues, namely investment opportunities, climate change, fisheries, handicrafts and importance of preserving water.

She highlighted that both countries share profound bilateral ties as regards culture and commerce. She also said that Egypt is keen to share its expertise in several fields such as fisheries and handicrafts.

Furthermore, she reiterated her country's support to Mauritius pertaining to the Chagos Archipelago sovereignty dispute adding that she has also solicited the support of Mauritius as regards the Nile River dam dispute.

She also invited the Vice President to visit Egypt and extended an invitation for his presence at the inauguration of the Grand Museum, one of Egypt's national mega projects, scheduled in 2022.

