Nigeria: HiFL 2021 - UAM Tillers Hold Advantage Over Abu Nobles for Quarterfinal

The battle for the final four quarter-final tickets in the second round of the 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) is gathering momentum. UNN Lions are at home in Enugu to face IAUE Minders with a mind to snatch the ticket and head into the last eight.

The Minders would mount pressure on the Lions who failed to capitalize on the advantage in the first leg. The first leg ended goalless with nothing to separate the teams, making this tie an all-important cracker for both teams.

In the other match, 2018 champion UAM Tillers will hope to consolidate on their away win in Zaria to oust ABU Nobles in Makurdi.

The first leg in Zaria ended 2-1 in favour of the visiting Tillers, who are in control of the tie with a leg in the last eight. Interestingly, the Nobles would try to create an upset to snatch the ticket from their hosts.

These ties promise to live up to expectation as the competition is expected to have a new winner after the champions of the last edition, UNICAL Malabites were knocked out of this year's competition by UNIBEN Royals despite winning their home game at the Abraham Ordia Stadium at the University of Calabar.

Speaking on the progress of the tournament, NUGA President, Stephen Hamafyelto said the competition has lived up to expectations and is grateful to the sponsors including StanbicIBTC, Nivea Men, Minimie and Bold, who have ensured that the competition continues to wax stronger.

"We are glad of what our partners and sponsors on HiFL are doing as we anticipate interesting outcomes in the forthcoming matches. The level of competition and sportsmanship demonstrated so far by the athletes and their officials reflects the discipline and commitment to ensure that we run a league that is credible and would be a model in Nigeria.

"We are optimistic that the league will continue to record more successes as our students experience the remarkable moments of the HiFL matches," Hamafyelto said.

HiFL organized by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited commenced in 2018 in partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).