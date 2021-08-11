Nigeria: NDDC - Akpabio Receives Final Forensic Audit Report

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has commended the dexterity and capability displayed by the 389 security personnel that provided security for the auditors in the just concluded forensic auditing of the activities of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying the exercise wouldn't have been successful without them.

This came as youth associations in the nine states of Niger Delta under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Coalition, NDYM, have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to keep to his words by inaugurating the Senate-approved Governing Board of the NDDC, now that the forensic audit has been completed.

Also, Niger Delta ex-militant, 'General' Solomon Adu, has appealed to President Buhari to inaugurate the already screened NDDC board for the interest of Niger Delta.

Akpabio assured that the final report of the audit exercise received, Monday, would be a turning point for the NDDC and development of the Niger Delta.

He spoke when the Chairman of the Security Team for the Forensic Audit of the NDDC, Rear Admiral Bamidele Oluwagbamila, Nigerian Navy, on behalf of the team submitted the security aspect of the report of the just concluded NDDC forensic exercise to him.

Receiving the audit report from the security team, Monday, in his office in Abuja, Akpabio said: "From my observation, l want to thank you for taking this national assignment seriously. This assignment was from the Commander-in-Chief, President Buhari, though being supervised by the ministry, l want to thank on his behalf, the Security Committee for a very difficult job done well.

"From all indications, it is clear that the security agency was not only committed to their assignment but also carried out their task with professionalism as such there was no incident on the forensic auditors, support staff whether in their areas of residence or the communities (individuals or groups).

"They welcomed you mostly with pomp and pageantry, they were excited to see all of you and they gave you all the cooperation, l believe that is because of the approach and tactics you used in approaching your job."

Akpabio noted that as the report is studied, salient areas would be extracted for Mr President to take further action, noting that the exercise would reposition the NDDC as well as enhance the socio-economic status of Niger Delta.

Admiral Oluwagbamila, in his speech, remarked that the security team which was formed about a year ago comprised the personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and provided security for the auditors as they carried out the forensic audit of the NDDC.

Inaugurate Senate-approved board, N-Delta youths tell Buhari

The coalition in a statement by its National President, Tamunopriye Alaibo and two others, said: "We, the coalition of youth associations in the nine constituent states of NDDC, call on President Buhari to inaugurate the Senate-confirmed governing board of the commission, following the completion of the forensic audit as has been confirmed by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio.

"While receiving some members of the forensic audit team in his office on August 9, 2021, Akpabio confirmed that the forensic audit of the NDDC, on which account the board nominated by Mr President and confirmed by the Senate, November 5, 2019, was put on hold, has been concluded and the report of the forensic audit was now ready to be submitted to President Buhari.

"With the completion of the audit, therefore, we urge Mr President to put in place the governing board to ensure accountability, equitable representation and rapid development of the NDDC states.

"We recall that on June 24, 2021, while receiving the Ijaw National Congress at the State House in Abuja, President Buhari promised that the NDDC board would be inaugurated as soon as the forensic audit report is submitted and accepted.

"It is against this background that our coalition of youths associations from the nine constituent states of the NDDC aligns with the demands of Niger Delta governors, ethnic nationalities, statesmen and civil society organisations, who have been calling for the inauguration of the governing board, since 2019, in compliance with the NDDC Act and to ensure full representation of the constituent states.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We wish to caution that any further delay in inaugurating the Board of NDDC will unnecessarily aggravate the heightened tension in the entire Niger Delta."

Adu urges Buhari to inaugurate already screened board

Adu said: "The forensic audit work has come to an end and we all know that has been one of the reasons the constitution of the board was being delayed but now that Minister of Niger Delta, Akpabio, has done with the forensic, there isn't any need to delay the inauguration.

"There have been different interest groups that have been calm waiting for our president to do the needful by inaugurating the board and we are still appealing to him to do it fast in the interest of our people and some leaders, who have dedicated their time to ensure that there is total peace in the region.

"Mr President, let us avoid what can be avoided in the interest of peace and I advise the government to ignore those leaders who are found enriching themselves at the detriment of the general public, mostly in the area giving ill-advice."