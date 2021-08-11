Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda Faces Senegal in First Warm-Up Game

The national basketball team kicks off its warm-up games with against Senegal on Wednesday at the Dakar Arena.

Cheikh Sarr's boys traveled to Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday, August 7, where they expected to play warm up games against Senegal and Guinea as part of the national team's preparations for the forthcoming 30th edition of the men's basketball continental championship, Afrobasket, which gets underway from August 24 to September 5 in Kigali.

The Senegalese tactician is confident that the friendly matches will help his side to improve their level of performance ahead of the Afrobasket finals.

"We believe Senegal and Guinea are good opponents against whom we can test our level of performance. We hope to learn from our errors and weaknesses, fix them and improve our level before returning to Kigali" said Sarr.

After the Senegal tie, Rwanda will play Guinea at the same venue on August 14, before returning to Kigali on August 16 for another two friendly games against Zone 5 counterparts Egypt.

Rwanda will be making the sixth appearance in the men's basketball continental championship since 2007.

The national team goes into the 2021 Afrobasket finals ranked 13th in the FIBA Africa rankings. They play a friendly match against a Senegal team which currently sits fourth on the rankings.

Sarr, one of the highly rated basketball coaches on the continent, has a big task, going into the competition, to create a well-organised team ready to impress home fans and reach the furthest they can during the much-anticipated continental basketball event.

The team to Dakar:

Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Ntore Habimana, Aristide Mugabe, Sedar Sagamba, Steven Hagumintwari, Armel Sangwe, Axel Mpoyo, Arnaud Nkusi, Dieudonné Ndayisaba Ndizeye, Olivier Shyaka, Marius Trésor Ntwari, Elie Kaje, William Robeyins, Emile Galois Kazeneza, Prince Chinenye Ibeh and Kenneth Gasana.

Friendly games

August 11

Rwanda Vs Senegal 8:30pm

August 12

Rwanda Vs Guinea 6pm