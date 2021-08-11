Sudan: Death Toll Rises in Sudan Floods

Khartoum / El Gezira / River Nile State — The official death toll from floods and torrential rains this year has risen to 24 across the states of Sudan. Many of the victims died from electrocution, or when buildings and houses collapsed.

In a press statement yesterday the Sudanese National Council for Civil Defence said that an estimated 819 houses have been completely destroyed, and a further 1,572 partially destroyed, since the beginning of the floods. The highest number of deaths (10) has been reported in River Nile state this year.

The Higher Committee for Rainy Season Emergencies in El Gezira, headed by Eng. Abdallah El Samani, Director General of the Ministry of Urban Planning, announced yesterday that six people have died and seven others injures a result of the floods, which have also partially destroyed 364 houses in the state. The General Department of Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control in El Gezira announced that 277 families were affected by heavy rainfall from July 14 to August 9.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, torrential rains and flash floods across Sudan have caused loss of life and property in at least eight states, affecting over 12,200 people according to initial assessments.

In an update published yesterday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan points out that heavy rains and flash flooding have so far affected eight out of 18 states across the country affecting over 12,200 people. Homes, infrastructure, and farmland have been either damaged or destroyed. Over 800 homes have reportedly been destroyed and over 4,400 homes damaged. States affected include El Gezira, El Gedaref, North Kordofan, River Nile state, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, and White Nile state. Assessments are ongoing to confirm the number of people affected and identify their needs, OCHA says.