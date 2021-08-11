Sudan Recalls Ambassador Immediately After Samantha Power's Visit

10 August 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By TEWODROS KASSA

Addis Ababa — Sudan recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia on Sunday 07, 2021 immediately after consultation with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power.

Prior to her visit to Ethiopia, Samantha had stayed in Sudan and discussed with Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Therefore, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has prepared a mediation plan to mediate the Ethiopian government and the terrorist TPLF group.

Recently, Ethiopia has rejected this Sudan's mediation plan with the terrorist TPLF remnants.

Press Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Billene Seyoum said that trust should be the basis of any mediation.

"Sudan is not in a position to mediate Ethiopia while its army incursion into the Ethiopian territory," she said.

On the other hand, USAID Administrator Samantha Power has come up with a strange stance to open humanitarian corridor through the Sudanese border aimed at advancing the terrorist TPLF remnants.

Sudan has now come into a decision to recall its ambassador following the orchestrated mediation plan rejection by the Ethiopia side.

It is to be recalled that, Ethiopia has done a commendable role towards the restoration of peace in Sudan following its mediation efforts between the Sudan's military council and opposition alliance.

Accordingly, the terrorist TPLF remnant members and activists have been chanting the opening of humanitarian corridor through the Sudanese border aimed at circulating military weapons and ammunitions to attack the motherland.

