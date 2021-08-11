Sierra Leone: Court Grants APC More Time

The High Court presided over by Justice Adrian Fisher, has on Monday August 9th , 2021, granted the All People's Congress (APC) another extension of time to carry out the court orders of 19th April,2021.

Justice Fisher orders the 2nd defendant- Secretary-General, Alhaji Foday Osman Yansaneh, to coordinate and implement the orders as per ruling of Monday August 9, 2021.

He ordered that an emergency delegates' conference be held by a technical planning committee comprising 21 members.

In that committee, Justice Fisher ordered that the 3rd defendant, APC, should nominate 9 members, including the chairman who shall not be a member of the executive, while the plaintiff, Alfred Peter Conteh, should nominate 4, 3 diasporas, 4 members of the National Reformation Movement (NRM) and 2 from Big-6 .

He ordered that the process should be coordinated and implemented by the party's Secretary-General, adding that those who are mandated to nominate their representatives shall forward their contact details to the Chairman of the 4th defendant, not later than 11th August, 2021, failing which the right to nominate will be lost.

The Judge also ordered the 2nd defendant that he should publish a copy of the draft constitution in two widely circulated daily newspapers within 7 days, from the date of the order and sent to the chairman of the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) and the plaintiffs' solicitor, in any event, not later than Monday, August 16, 2021.

He further ordered that the list of 20 women, 20 youth and the 5 delegates from the 132 constituencies should be sent not later than Tuesday, 7th September, and that the final date and list for the emergency national delegates' convention for the draft constitution should be on Wednesday, August 8, 2021.

As ordered by Justice Fisher, the 2nd and 3rd defendants shall hold an Emergency National Delegates convention from the 17th to the 19th September, 2021.

Counsel for the respondent, Ady Macauley, had previously filed an affidavit for the court to grant an extension of time for the respondents to hold their emergency convention, as they were unable because of challenges to comply with the court's orders.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday 6th October, 2021, for the hearing and determination of the substantive action.