Sierra Leone: Alleged Bugler Granted Le 50m Bail

One Isata Mansaray, 21, was on Monday 9th August, 2021, granted 50 million Leones bail by Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 2, after she made her third appearance before him in an on-going preliminary investigation into an allegation of stealing.

The bail comes immediately after Lawyer H. Tholley renewed his application for bail, noting that his client is a Sierra Leonean ordinary resident in the country and that she has credible sureties, who were willing to enter into her recognizance.

He added that the accused took 12 days in police custody before she was charged to court, adding that if bail is granted to his client, she will not interfere with witnesses and will not jump bail.

After the defense counsel applied for bail, Magistrate Ngegba granted it in the sum of 50 million Leones, one surety who must be employed and that the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Assistant Registrar.

Before the bail was granted to the accused, Detective Sergeant 9785 Abu Julius Kamara, attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Aberdeen Police Station, testified in court.

The witness said he recognised the accused and also the complainant (Allan Bullar Jarrett) and recalled on the 23rd July, 2021.

The witness said he was on duty at the said station when the accused was arrested and brought in for alleged larceny and house breaking, adding that the matter was later allocated to him for further investigations.

He told the court that he later obtained statement from the complainant and witnesses, and on the same date he and Detective Sergeant 11894 Smith A. D visited the scene at Aberdeen Road.

He testified that upon arrival at the scene, he noticed that the door of the complainant was broken into, with no sign that an instrument was used to break the door.

He continued that when they entered the room, he saw a broken suitcase, which, according to him, was locked with a padlock before the alleged incident.

He said his colleague took a photograph of the scene, adding that when they returned to the station, he and other police officers conducted a search at the premise of the accused, but nothing of police interest was found.

He continued that on the same date, they interviewed and charged the accused with the offenses of larceny and house breaking.

ASP Hawa Bah alleged that the accused on Friday 23rd July, 2021, at Cape Road, Aberdeen in Freetown, broke into and entered the dwelling house of Allan Buller Jarrett, with intent to steal therein the sum of 4, 500 United State Dollars, equivalent to Le45000,000.

The matter was adjourned to Monday 23rd August 2021 for further hearing.