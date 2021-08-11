Sierra Leone: Hon. Edward George in Corruption Scam, Over Le1 Billion Allegedly Embezzled

The Member of Parliament representing Constituency 097, Hon. Edward George, has been accused of allegedly embezzling community funds meant to implementation development in his constituency.

A total of 1,121,181,000.00 isalleged to have been misappropriated by Hon. George moneys paid as surface rent for constituency 079.

The Member of Parliament who hails from the Moyamba district is currently battling between the deep Blue Sea and the devil with series of scandal hanging over his head.

Residents of Constituency 079 have accused him of misappropriating constituency funds, citing anomalies in his activities.

"We have two mining companies that are operating in our constituency (Sierra Rutile-ILUKA and Sierra Mineral Holdings Ltd - VIMETCO), and for the past three years, our Member of Parliament has been collecting surface rent without using the money for development purposes. These funds are meant to undertake constituency development on our behalf. This is not good for the constituency," according to a letter sent to the ACC."

The Anti-Corruption Commission is now in receipt of a letter of complaint sent to anti-graft agency about the funds the Member of Parliament is alleged to have converted to his personal use.

The Constituency in question is a multi-chiefdom Constituency and the Member of Parliament, according to information gathered, was supposed to set up a committee that constitutes representatives of the three chiefdoms, to manage funds, but failed to do so.

The Member of Parliament is also accused of hailing from Mano Dasse Chiefdom, a chiefdom that is not affected by any mining operation.

Hon. George is said to have always gone and collect the cheques and disappear only to resurface when the mining companies are distributing cheques to land owners.

"We member of constituency 09 don't want to continue in this direction as there is no evidence of development in the Upper and Lower Banta Chiefdoms where the mining operations are taking place.

The letter to the ACC further reads thus: Commissioner, our people do not deserve this type of punishment and the reason for voting him to represent us should not be betrayed. The mines and minerals Act was not drafted and enacted in the interest of our people, the only thing they rely on is the CDF. The few tangible things our MP can show case as development, is the house he has built in Mano for himself and the one he is building around the peninsular in Freetown and of course the bottles of bleaching cream in front of his dressing mirror.

Hon. George is also accused to have acquired five used vehicles within three years,using the funds collected on behalf of his people from mining companies.

"It is against this backdrop members of Constituency 087 have written a letter of complaint, drawing the attention of the commission to the deprivation the people of Upper and Lower Banta are going through as a result of the corrupt practice of the Member of Parliament."

When contacted, Hon. Edward George cited development he had implemented in the constituency including the construction of four bridges, three court barays, community centre that is almost nearing completion , three hand hand- well pumps,24hrs electricity, and street light, all in Mano Dasse Chiefdom.

He said similar developments have been reflected in in Mokelleh and Lower Banta Chiefdoms.

Below are details of funds allegedly embezzled by Hon. George

SURFACE RENT - CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT FUND

COMPANYYEARAMOUNT

SIERRA RUTILE - ILUKA2019163,163,000

SIERRA RUTILE - ILUKA2020241,665,000

SIERRA RUTILE - ILUKA2021207,021,000

TOTAL FOR SIERRA RUTILE611,849,000

SIERRA MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD - VIMETCO2019137,498,000

SIERRA MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD - VIMETCO2020174,945,000

SIERRA MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD - VIMETCO2021192,692,000

TOTAL FOR SIERRA MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD 509,332,000

GRAND TOTAL 1,121,181,000.00