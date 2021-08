Tunis/Tunisia — Gabés reported 8 more COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 571.

A further 97 infections were logged from a total of 300 tests, said Coordinator of the local health watch committee Houssine Jobrane. The caseload rose to 18,759 infections, including 17, 947 recoveries.

The number of hospitalisations stands now at 85, including 9 in intensive care.