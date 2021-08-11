Egypt: Al Ahram Growtech Exhibition Opens in Cairo

10 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Agriculture Minister el Sayyed el Qassir, Supply Minister Ali Moselhi and Chairman of the National Company for Fishery and Aquaculture (NCFA) Hamdy Badeen inaugurated Tuesday the first edition of Al Ahram Growtech exhibition.

The four-day event is organized by Al Ahram in cooperation with the Agriculture Ministry at the Cairo International Conference Center.

An expanded session will be held to discuss financing, insurance and advanced technology in the agricultural sector.

It should wrap up on August 13.

The event is one of many Al Ahram plans to organize with the support of the National Press Authority and state ministries.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X