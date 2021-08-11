Egypt: Al Ahram Growtech Exhibition Opens in Cairo

Agriculture Minister el Sayyed el Qassir, Supply Minister Ali Moselhi and Chairman of the National Company for Fishery and Aquaculture (NCFA) Hamdy Badeen inaugurated Tuesday the first edition of Al Ahram Growtech exhibition.

The four-day event is organized by Al Ahram in cooperation with the Agriculture Ministry at the Cairo International Conference Center.

An expanded session will be held to discuss financing, insurance and advanced technology in the agricultural sector.

It should wrap up on August 13.

The event is one of many Al Ahram plans to organize with the support of the National Press Authority and state ministries.

