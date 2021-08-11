Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Gash Barka (4) and Central (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly a 70 years old patient in the Southern Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,498 while the number of deaths increased to 36.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date stands at 6,589.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

10 August 2021