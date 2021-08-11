Eritrea: Material Support to Naewdv

Asmara, 10 August 2021- The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans received material support worth about 300 thousand Euros from its branch in Stuttgart.

The support included wheelchairs and physiotherapy equipment among others and was handed over to the association by Mr. Fitsum Woldegergis, Vice Chairman of the association branch in Stuttgart.

Commending the initiative taken by the Stuttgart branch office, Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu, Chairman of the association, said that supporting the war-disabled veterans is the responsibility of every citizen.

The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans has branch offices in Germany, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden.

In related news, two Eritrean Doctors in Frankfurt, Germany, donated dentistry equipment worth about 48 thousand Euros to the Orotta Referral Hospital.