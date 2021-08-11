Africa: CAF Totalenergies Interclubs 2021/22 - Preliminary Rounds Draw to Take Place On Friday

With the new interclub-season approaching, CAF will organize on Friday 13 August 2021 the draw for the preliminary rounds of TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2021/22 and CAF TotalEnergies Confederation Cup 2021/22.

The draw will be conducted in Cairo.

CAF Member Associations have until Tuesday 10 August 2021 to submit their representatives.

The race to succeed Al Ahly (Egypt), winner of the last edition of the CAF TotalEnergies Champions League, and Raja Athletic Club (Morocco), winner of the CAF TotalEnergies Confederation Cup, will begin 10 September 2021 with the first round of preliminaries.

The group stages will begin in February 2022.

The 12 best-placed national associations in the CAF ranking are authorized to enter two clubs in the different competitions. These are South Africa, Algeria, Angola, DR Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia.