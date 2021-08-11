Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Mayor, Deputy Recalled

MDC-T president Mr Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Kwekwe Mayor Angeline Kasipo and two other councillors.

The recall of Kasipo, recently elected deputy mayor Melody Chingarande (Ward 10) and Washington Moyo of Ward 12 followed their expulsion from the MDC-T.

In a letter seen by The Herald, dated August 5 and signed by Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo, the trio were recalled in terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the secretary general of the Movement for Democratic Change (T) dated 4th of August 2021 stating that the three councillors have been expelled from the party.

"In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the affected councillors," read part of the letter.

THE MDC-T has recalled several MPs and councillors following a Supreme Court ruling which nullified the election of Mr Nelson Chamisa as the opposition outfit's new leader.

Kasipo yesterday confirmed the development saying she had no regrets and vowed to stick to her Nelson Chamisa led MDC-A party.

"I went to council as a party deployed and if I am recalled because of that so be it. I really enjoyed my tenure as mayor of the City of Kwekwe and I learnt a lot on how the local government in Zimbabwe works.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all those I interacted with in the course of my work and wish them well," she said.

Chingarande who learnt of her expulsion merely a week after being unanimously nominated as Kwekwe City deputy mayor said she is not moved by the suspension.

"I will remain resolute and strong. There is nothing that will stop me. I have made history by becoming the shortest serving and youthful female deputy mayor in the history of Zimbabwe.

"Of course, I am deeply hurt because I was ready to discharge my duties as deputy mayor," she said.

Chingarande was elected deputy mayor to replace the late Shadreck Tobaiwa who succumbed to cancer late July.

During the election, five councillors belonging to Mwonzora faction boycotted the election process and walked out accusing Kasipo of not giving them a notice prior to the election.