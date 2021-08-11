Liberia: Ziankahn Praises Nigeria for Liberia's Stability

The Minister of National Defense, Maj/Gen. Daniel D. Ziankahn (Rtd), has extolled the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its role in the peace and stability that the people of Liberia are currently enjoying.

Receiving in audience Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) faculty and participants who are in Liberia on a "Geostrategic Study Tour," Minister Ziankahn said Liberians both home and aboard will continue to carry Nigeria in their hearts and minds in appreciation of the many sacrifices Nigeria made to foster peace during Liberia's civil conflict.

According to a Defense Ministry press release issued Monday, 9 August 2021, Minister Ziankahn said despite all these sacrifices, the Federal Republic of Nigeria has continued its engagement with the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), stressing these engagements have greatly helped in the professionalization of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Minister Ziankahn also paid homage to the late Maj/Gen. Suraj Alao Abdurrahman for his numerous contributions towards the restructuring process of the AFL, stating that most of his achievements as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia were initiated by the late Abdurrahman, especially when it comes to strengthening regional security in the Mano River Union (MRU) countries.

Briefing the Minister on the essence of the tour, the head of the delegation, Brig/ Gen. IU AKPAN, said the study tour is being carried out under the theme "Border Management and Regional Security Cooperation in West Africa."

He further stated that after the tour, a comprehensive report will be written with recommendations, which will highlight the security challenges within the West African region.

For his part, the Commandant of the AWCN, Maj/Gen. SE UDOUNWA praised Minister Ziankahn for his exemplary role and the many achievements when he once served as the Regional Chief of Defense Staff within the ECOWAS region.