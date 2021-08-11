Zimbabwe: Death of Married Marange Girl Probed

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises and other stakeholders are investigating the report circulating on social media of a 14-year-old girl who died while giving birth at a shrine in Bocha, Mutare District.

The ministry's provincial staff are working with all relevant stakeholders in investigating the case and once substantial evidence is gathered, the law is expected to take its course.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Sithembiso Nyoni said the case shows the scourge of teenage pregnancies and child marriage that continue to affect the lives of thousands of girls in the communities.

"We continue to urge and encourage people from diverse backgrounds including religions and cultures to respect constitutional provision.

"I also want to unequivocally state that child marriage is nothing other than child sexual abuse disguised as a marriage and there is no reason for tolerating an abuse and it will not be tolerated even if attributed to any religious or cultural practice. Religion and culture should not be used to sanitise a violation of other people's rights.

"Child marriage is a violation of multiple rights of the girl child that include, denying her the right to education, right to health and well-being. It exposes the girl child to gender based violence, HIV and other health related conditions. It puts the young mother and her child into a cycle of poverty.

"Marrying off our girls before attaining age of marriage also denies the communities where they live and the nation at large of their contribution to national development.

"It is for these and various other reasons that we should join hands to vehemently condemn and declare our aspiration for a nation with zero tolerance to child marriage," she said.

Minister Nyoni said the Constitution, the supreme law of the country, outlaw's child marriage and puts the age of marriage at 18 years.

