Zimbabwe: Moyo Appointed Delta Board Chair

10 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Delta Corporation has announced the appointment of lawyer Mr Sternford Moyo as new chairman of the board.

Mr Moyo replaces Mr Canaan Dube who retired from the board on July 31, 2021. Dube had been chairman since August 2010.

Mr Moyo is a leading lawyer who specialises in mining, corporate and commercial law and is active in local, regional and international lawyers' associations, which he had occasion to chair.

He is currently a director of PPC Zimbabwe, Padenga Holdings and Alpha Media and chairs the Schweppes Zimbabwe board.

Mr Moyo is also the chairman and Senior Partner of law firm Scanlen and Holderness, and has recently assumed the position of President of the International Bar Association (IBA), the first IBA president of African descent in the history of the 74-year-old organisation.

In March this year, Delta appointed Mr Matlhogonolo Valela as chief executive officer to replace Mr Pearson Gowero, who retired from the role.

Mr Valela took up the new role on July 1, 2021.

Before that Mr Valela was group finance director since July 2011 and has since been replaced in that role by Mr Alex Makamure.

Mr Makamure was previously Delta's company secretary and group treasurer with functional responsibility for corporate affairs and supply chain.

