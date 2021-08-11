Zimbabwe: Mahendere Spices Up Worship With Love

In any career versatility is the key to remaining afloat and relevant. Such is the case of gospel musician fondly known as Minister Michael Mahendere who delivered a top of notch virtual performance last Friday on his Facebook page and YouTube account.

During the 90-minute live session themed "The Love Boutique" shot in a boutique in Belgravia fans were treated to some classic romantic songs before being ushered into worship aura.

The show was sponsored by Thace Apparel, an upmarket boutique that specializes in latest trendy fashion for ladies.

He began his act with the yesteryear hit "I have been Thinking About You" by London Beat and Klaas which took back fans down the memory lane.

It was followed up by a classical local hit "Ruva Rangu" penned by Brian Rusike.

Mahendere spiced it up with some reggae feel, much to the delight of the fans judging from the comments section.

He rounded off his romantic session with "All My Life", song originally done by KC and Jojo before switching to his best genre.

He warmed up the atmosphere with Kirk Franklin's song "My Life Is In Your Hands" and several other songs of his own that include "Mwari Baba", "Ndinomuda" and "Mweya Mutsvene".

Mahendere and his Direct Worship Team signed off their act with his hit song praise song "Mumoyo" a song of gratitude to God for his goodness and kindness in peoples' lives.

In an interview, the "Makanaka Jesu" hit-maker said it was good to treat fans with diversity of some good music not specifically gospel music and the show was all about love.

"The theme of the show was derived from the set-list I had all the songs were centered on love both the romantic one and God's love for humanity.

"Love between a man and woman is a beautiful thing that was instituted by God himself and there is nothing wrong to sing about love," he said.

Thace Apparel social media marketing manager Eugine Lingi said they were pleased to sponsor the show as fans of the arts industry.

"We love music and we are fans of the arts sector as because music brings us to life in a way.

"We love Mahendere's craft and how he always portrays excellence in his works.

"As Thace Apparel we want to redefine people's outlook through clothing wear as the saying goes dress the way you want to be addressed."