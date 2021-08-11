Zimbabwe: Musona in Final Preps for Saudi Adventure

WARRIORS' skipper, Knowledge Musona and his new Saudi Arabian club, Al Tai, have concluded their pre-season training camp in Egypt in preparation for the new season.

Al Tai were promoted back into the Saudi Pro League this season.

They have roped in the Zimbabwe international, among a host of new signings, in their quest to strengthen their squad for top-flight football. Musona and his teammates spent two weeks in the Egyptian city of Ismailia, where they held a pre-season training camp.

The Saudi club played three friendly games, during their training camp, and returned home undefeated.

Musona featured in two of the matches and finished with two goals. Musona grabbed a brace in the first friendly match against Abu Kabir.

Al Tai won the match 5-1.

Musona showed good technique when he slid the ball past the opposition goalkeeper before he ripped the nets, with his second goal, from the penalty spot.

They played Egyptian top-flight league side Ismaily, in the second game, which ended goalless. Musona featured 79 minutes in the game.

He was rested for the third match, last Thursday, when Al Tai beat Damietta 2-0 in the third friendly game, courtesy of goals from Abdulaziz Al Harabi and Mehmed II.

The Saudi Pro League is expected to get underway this weekend with the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Professional Cup. Al Tai have since returned home where they are holding their final leg of the preparations in the capital, Riyadh.

"Al-Tai's first football team concluded the second phase of its preparatory camp for the new season 2021-2022 in Ismailia, Egypt, and the team's mission to Riyadh," said the club in a statement.

"Al-Tai played three friendly matches with Abu Kabir, Ismaili and Damietta teams, and Tunisian coach Mohamed Al-Kuki applied intensive fitness exercises for the players, organising tactical plans.

"Al-Tai organised their preparatory camp in three stages, starting in Qassim region, in the first phase, then in Egypt, in the second stage, and the third and final phase will be held in the capital Riyadh, before the start of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Professional Cup."

Musona spent the last part, of his 10-year sojourn in Europe, on loan at Belgian side KAS Eupen, last season.

The Warriors skipper is now preparing for new challenges in Saudi Arabia," he posted on his Twitter handle.

"I am very happy with this opportunity, to be in Saudi Arabia, and play for this club. I thank everyone from the club and the city of Hail for the warm welcome. I can't wait to see the fans in the stadium soon. New challenges and new beginning.

"I am excited for my new chapter with Al-Tai FC. I would like to thank my former team RSC Anderlecht for the opportunity they gave me.

"I also wish to express my sincere gratitude to KAS Eupen for the wonderful two seasons we spent together," he said.

Al-Tai have been in and out of the Saudi Pro League over the years. They played in the Saudi First Division last season and were promoted to the Pro League after finishing third in the race.

They previously won the second-tier three times, first in the 1984--85 season and last in the 2000--01 season.