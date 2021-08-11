Nigeria: Over 112 Killed in Kaduna, Plateau in 30 Days, Says Amnesty International

A global human rights group, Amnesty International (AI), yesterday said the failure of the Nigerian authorities to live up to their obligation to protect the right to life has enabled a month of bloody attacks on both farmers and herders in some parts of Kaduna and Plateau States.

In a statement issued yesterday, the body said at least 112 people were killed, 160 abducted and thousands displaced in communities in Kaduna and Plateau States from July to August 2021.

"Our findings show that despite clear signs that there will be retaliatory attacks, enough is not being done to prevent the bloodshed, thereby fueling the ongoing circle of violence. Beyond issuing statements and condemning attacks after they have happened, the government needs to rein in on attackers and bring suspects to justice," the Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, said in a statement.

Amnesty International's investigation has also revealed that at least 78 people were killed and 160 abducted by bandits between July 3 and August 5, 2021, in Kaduna State, including 121 school children of Bethel Baptist Church High School.

The group added: "At least 34 people have been killed in Plateau State, including seven herders who were attacked on July 1 at Dogon Gaba, two others were lynched at Fusa village while trying to locate their missing cow.

"Villagers from farming communities informed Amnesty International that innocent people and communities who don't know anything about the attacks are sometimes targeted for reprisal.

"A retaliatory attack on July 31 and August 1 2021 led to the killing of at least 17 people, and displacements of hundreds in farming communities in Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas in Plateau State."

According to the statement, a 39-year-old farmer was said to have informed Amnesty International that: "We have been hearing gunshots in our village since Monday after the attack. We don't know why we were attacked. I had to relocate to the IDP camp with my family.

"Leaders of some Fulani herders' community in Plateau State informed Amnesty International that the inaction of the security officials contributed to the recent retaliatory attacks in the state.

"The slow and ineffective response by security officials is contributing to the attacks and reprisal in the state, as people are getting away with crimes.

"Nigerians expect the government to protect them and their property, as provided by the Nigerian Constitution and as enshrined in international and African human rights treaties."