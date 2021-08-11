Ethiopia: Government Directs Defense Forces to Halt Destruction By TPLF

opinion

The federal government announced the Defense Forces, Regional Special Forces and militia have been directed to halt the destruction by the TPLF.

A statement on current affairs and a national call released by the Prime Minister's Office on August 10, 2021 stated: "Our Defense Forces, Regional Special Forces and militia are directed to halt the destruction of the treasonous and terrorist TPLF organization and the machinations of foreign hands once and for all."

The statement also urged all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join the Defense Forces, Special Forces and militias and show their patriotism.

The statement further stated: "We have repeatedly informed and warned the international community and the people of Tigray that the terrorist's approach is a vicious act of banditry. The TPLF terrorist group have launched an attack that appears to target the public, and therefore should be defended in such a manner. All our people need to give it an irreversible response."