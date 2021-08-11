Namibia: Alleged Conman Caught Red-Handed

10 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

A MAN was caught allegedly trying to withdraw cash he scammed from a Bank Windhoek customer on 29 July.

This was announced today in a media release issued by Bank Windhoek.

According to the statement, the suspect was caught by the police and the bank's customer contact centre agent during a curfew patrol.

The suspect allegedly said his landlord needed the funds immediately when asked to explain the urgency of his midnight cash withdrawal.

His reasoning was thought to be suspect by the bank agent.

The man was then kept in police custody for contravening Covid-19 regulations.

The customer who sent the money was contacted by the bank and told them she received a call from the suspect disguising himself as a bank employee.

He got access to her bank account and PIN number in this way, she said.

"She was then asked to switch off her phone for updating purposes.

"Bank Windhoek would never call customers to ask for their banking details, especially the account PIN," the bank's statement read.

The bank's forensic manager, Johnny Truter, said customers must not provide anyone with their PIN numbers.

