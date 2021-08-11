Algeria: Forest Fires - President Tebboune Instructs to Control Situation

10 August 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has instructed to take the necessary measures to control the situation caused by the forest fires that broke out in several provinces of the country, according to a tweet written Tuesday by the President.

"In addition to this year's disasters, our dear country experiences another painful ordeal," lamented President Tebboune.

"Thanks to the will of God, we will come out victorious as it was the case in the past," he added.

"Our hearts go out to those who extinguished the fires," wrote the President, saying he had "given instructions to take all necessary measures to control the situation."

