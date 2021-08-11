Tunisia: Civil Society Calls for Transitional Justice to Be Included in National Priorities

Tunis/Tunisia — Members of civil society have urged including transitional justice in the priorities of the President of the Republic and the next government, in accordance with Article 148 of the Constitution and Law 53/2013 organizing the Transitional Justice.

The signatories, among organizations, associations and trade unions, have, in a joint statement, welcomed the exceptional measures announced by President Kais Saied last July 25, as well as his statements about penal reconciliation with businessmen involved in the embezzlement of public funds, in return for the creation of development projects.

In their statement, members of civil society call on the President of the Republic to order the execution of 237 committal warrants issued by the Tunisian courts against people who have escaped justice and are involved in serious human rights violations and financial crimes.

They proposed initiating an investigation into the lack of follow-up to the report prepared by the Truth and Dignity Commission concerning significant funds that could be provided to the Treasury.

The signatories called for the urgent application of the constitutional principles relating to positive discrimination and regional development, through a community reparation programme for regions that have long suffered from marginalization.

The statement is signed by the Association of Tunisian Magistrates, the National Union of Tunisian Journalists, Lawyers Without Borders, the Organization Against Torture in Tunisia, the Tunisian Coalition Dignity and Rehabilitation, the Tunisian Association for the Defense of Individual Rights and the Tunisian Network for Transitional Justice.