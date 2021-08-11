Liberia: At LRA Employee Missing

Reports reaching this news outlet unveiled that an Employee of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has gone missing.

According to the family spokesperson, Same Harris, Sayon Moore, a residence of the Pepper Fish ELWA Community in Paynesville has been missing since Wednesday of last week.

Speaking to our Reporter Saturday, Mr. Harris said Sayon Moore who is a staff of the LRA Real Estate Tax Division as Enforcer, on August 3, 2021 by 5-6 pm lift his house and told his wife that he was taking some documents to his boss and since then he is yet to return.

The Family spokesperson further disclosed that they have been visiting various health centers and communities in such of him, with the believe that someone could hit him and run but he could not be seen at any of the health facilities or information concern such incident .

Mr. Harris said the family will officially write a communication to Authorities of the LRA on Monday , stressing that they are informed that the LRA Management is in the know of him missing.

He narrated that the family were informed by source that the LRA Authority has dispatch a team to search for him in areas that sometime he visit with in the various communities.

Harris told our reporter that this was the first time for Mr .Moore to leave his house for such a long time without information regarding his location without communication.

"If he go out of time, he always call his wife and inform her about his location, this is shocking" Harris lamented.

Mr. Harris however disclosed that the family of Moore has contacted the Liberia National Police to Subpoena the various GSM Companies to do all of the tracking of those who he communicated with lately before he got missing so that such person can be invited by the police for inquiry.

He said police is working along with the family to subpoena the GSM Companies to begin the process on Monday.

Sayon Moore is a family man with a child and his wife according to the spokesperson.