Seychelles: Lagoon-Style Swimming Pool Coming to Upgraded Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort

Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort will be transformed into a bigger and more luxurious establishment after undergoing a multi-million-dollar makeover when it receives clients in 2023, the Avani group announced during the weekend.

Work on the existing resort began earlier this year and through the makeover Avani Barbarons will receive a substantial upgrade. This will include new restaurant options and a beach club, plus a brand new extension which will see a new lagoon-style swimming pool with lagoon access rooms, plus the introduction of Avani beach suites.

"We are really excited to announce this significant investment into Avani Barbarons, which will reposition the resort as a lifestyle destination in the Seychelles, with upgraded facilities including bringing a beach club and unique new room types to the island. We are confident this renewed product will be a great asset to the AVANI+ portfolio when it relaunches and will be a great success in the market," said Amir Golbarg, Vice President Operations, Minor Hotels, Middle East, North Africa, Seychelles & Mauritius.

Avani Barbarons was the first establishment of the Thailand-based hotel group Avani Hotels and Resorts to open in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, in February 2015 with 124 rooms. With the makeover, 68 new rooms will be added.

The group said this will include 26 lagoon access rooms which will give guests direct access to a new lagoon-style swimming pool set just back from the beach alongside landscaped gardens. There will also be four new beach suites with a private plunge pool and direct beach access.

The resort's extensive renovation will also include a revitalisation of its main swimming pool into an infinity pool with a sunken bar and beach decking.

Several new restaurants are also expected to be added along with new bars.

Since April last year, the resort was being used by the Department of Health as a facility to accommodate health personnel and supporting frontline service members, in the efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Avani Barbarons is the only property under the brand in the region, although the hotel group has resorts in nations such as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Australia, Botswana, Korea, Portugal and UAE, with over 30 hotels in 18 countries.

The resort is expected to once again welcome guests in early 2023.