Tunisia: More Than 150 Fires Reported in Last 36 Hours - Civil Protection

Tunis/Tunisia — More than 150 fires broke out in the country in the last 36 hours, including 12 forest fires, the spokesperson for the National Office for Civil Protection told TAP Tuesday.

"There have been no reports of casualties since the outbreak of the fire wave last June," he said, adding 6 forest fires are still active in the governorates of Bizerte, Jendouba and Kef.

Civil protection units are currently battling 3 fires in Jendouba, including two forest fires in Ain Drahem and a third in Ain Salem. The fire is also ravaging a forest in the region of Touiref, Kef.

Temperatures exceeded 48 degrees in Bizerte and Jendouba, and 44 degrees in Kef.

Nine families have been evacuated in recent hours in the approach of forest fires that have mainly destroyed animal shelters and fodder storing sheds.

Since June, 165 fires have destroyed 4,810 ha of forest, against 2,144 ha ravaged at the same time last year.