Africa: Over 50 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

ONU/Loey Felipe
(file photo).
11 August 2021
allAfrica.com

As of August 11, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 7,086,472 while over 51,263,030 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 178,931 and 6,203,838 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,546,762 and 75,201 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (711,103), Tunisia (616,764),  Ethiopia (285,413), Egypt (284,875), Libya (271,981) and Kenya (213,756).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X