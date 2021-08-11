Egypt: Emigration Min - 19 Persons From Different World Countries Chosen to Represent MEDCE

11 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram announced that 19 representatives from different countries have been chosen to represent the Ministry of Emigration Dialogue Center for Egyptians Studying Abroad (MEDCE).

This was officially announced during activities of the 7th forum of Egyptian youth studying abroad that kicked off on Tuesday10/8/2021.

Nearly 1,146 persons have registered to join the dialogue center, the minister said.

The center provided training opportunities in the emigration, planning and environment ministries, in addition to the Egyptian General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC), the minister noted.

Makram said that Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed will hold a meeting soon with young people studying abroad through the "Zoom" application to talk about the State's strategy and sustainable development and listen to their ideas and suggestions.

"Today is a new step in the MEDCE's efforts to help new students before they leave their country for studying abroad," she said.

She called on new students to cooperate with older ones studying abroad to speak out about their demands and inquiries.

Attended by about 100 young participants to share their experience, including first-time expats, the forum saw the official announcement of the representatives of the Emigration Ministry's Dialogue Center (MEDCE) launched in January as a platform bringing Egyptian expats together.

