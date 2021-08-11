Egypt: Health Min - 525,000 Doses of Astrazeneca Vaccine Arrive At Cairo Airport

11 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed announced that a new batch of 525,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Cairo International Airport on Tuesday10/8/2021.

The batch is given by the Republic of Romania, as part of a tripartite agreement involving the Egyptian Health and Population Ministry, the Romanian government and AstraZeneca plc.

Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said the shipment of vaccine will undergo a lab analysis at the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) before being distributed to COVID-19 vaccination centers nationwide.

He further noted that AstraZeneca vaccine has obtained emergency use authorization by the World Health Organization and EDA.

He added results have demonstrated vaccine efficacy by 76% at preventing infection with COVID-19 and it provided 100% protection in preventing severe and mild cases.

The spokesman urged citizens to register their names at the ministry's website to get vaccinated.

The website is http://www.egcovac.mohp.gov.eg. And the vaccination is free of charge, the spokesman added.

Earlier, the health minister announced that Egypt received 261,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

