Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Eyes Greater Cooperation With UAE

11 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt is looking forward to furthering relations and cooperation with the UAE for the mutual interest of the two sisterly countries and their peoples, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Tuesday 10/8/2021.

The president made the remarks during a meeting with a high-level delegation led by UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the presidential palace in New Alamein City.

Sisi also expressed Egypt's interest in exploring new cooperation opportunities in numerous domains to consolidate the strategic ties between both countries, given their essential role in maintaining stability in the Arab region, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The two sides discussed ways to promote bilateral relations, especially at the economic and trade levels, as well as efforts to increase joint investments in Egypt in various sectors.

Meanwhile, the UAE top security chief conveyed to President Sisi the greetings of his brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, applauding the business-friendly environment in Egypt, which offers unprecedented opportunities for UAE as well as foreign investments in the Middle East and Africa.

He also stressed his county's commitment to boosting mutual strategic cooperation at all levels.

