Al Azhar strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted three villages in northern Mali, leaving more than 50 civilians dead and others wounded.

In a statement released onTuesday10/8/201, Al Azhar said those crimes assert that terror groups, who wreak havoc and shed blood, are stripped of mercy and humanity, it added.

Al Azhar extended its sincerest condolences to Mali's leadership, government and people, as well as to the victims' families over the incident.