Egypt Reports 86 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said that 86 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 284,875.

In a statement on Tuesday10/8/2021, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said six patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,588.

As many as 107 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 233,405 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA