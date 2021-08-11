South Africa: Zuma Battling Mystery Condition for 18 Months, Court Hears - State Wants Its Own Doctor to Examine Him

analysis

While former president Jacob Zuma's condition has allegedly been made worse by his stay at the Estcourt Correctional Facility, the prosecution and the defence are in the dark about the exact nature of the illness.

This emerged during postponement proceedings heard virtually in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

Advocate Wim Trengove SC, who is representing the National Prosecuting Authority and Billy Downer in the special plea application, revealed that neither the prosecution nor the defence had the details of Zuma's condition since the letter submitted by his doctor did not provide details.

The court has agreed to postpone Zuma's case to 9 and 10 September, and instructed his team to submit a medical report by no later than 20 August. The report should confirm whether Zuma is fit to stand trial, and provide some clarity on his condition.

Initially, Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, representing Zuma, requested the medical report be submitted by the end of the month, but Trengove called for an earlier submission to allow the prosecution to interrogate the findings.

"The report is important not only to determine what should happen on the adjourned hearing, but for us to instruct our experts and to do our investigation...