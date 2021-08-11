Liberia: C.B. Dunbar Hospital Gets New Medical Director

Bong County — The Ministry of Health has assigned Dr. Cynthia Blapood at C.B. Dunbar Maternity Hospital as its new Medical Director. Dr. Blapood took over from Dr. Kuor Geah who served as medical Directress for the hospital for over two years.

During the turning over ceremony recently at the hospital in Gbarnga, Dr. Geah said there were challenges, but her administration succeeded in the running of the hospital due to collaborated efforts from the administration of the C.B. Dumbar and the leadership of Bong County.

She said under her administration, the hospital was able to achieve the construction of additional Triage that can accommodate over one hundred patients at a time and the creation of a nursing station for midwives.

She also stated the creation of partitions between patients for privacy, the creation of two entry points for the laboratory through performance-based financing, and the construction of an additional hall at the hospital's facility.

Dr. Geah further said that under her administration, a record room was also created in order to have a proper record of patients being admitted and discharged at the maternity hospital in the county.

The C.B. Dunbar outgoing Medical Director then called on Dr. Blapood to work collectively with the hospital's administration and the nurses in meeting the needs of patients coming to the only maternity hospital in the county.

For her part, Dr. Blapood called for a collaborative effort in improving the running of the hospital.

She assured nurses that under her administration C.B. Dunbar will not only focus on maternal health but will cater to other health needs of patients, noting that there will be staff's development at the national and international levels in order to make C.B. Dunbar the best in terms of providing health services in the country. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/phebe-cb-dunbar-abandoned-strike-action-continues-in-bong/-Edited by Winston W. Parley