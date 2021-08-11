Liberia: Salala Rubber Corporation Feeds Over 5,000 Families

The Management of the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) has distributed rice among over 5,000 residents in communities near its concession, including its employees in Margibi County.

The company said the rice distribution done during the Independence Day festivity recently is an annual initiative of the company that is intended to sustain food security in the area.

The company also used the food distribution exercise to caution residents against acts that would undermine the fight against COVID-19.

SRC recently embarked on the production and airing of COVID-19 awareness jingles in English and local vernacular on various radio stations in the district.

The company formed an internal COVID-19 task force that has instituted preventive and protective measures within its operational areas, including hand-washing stations at all entry points within SRC premises; and providing supplies at its health center and offices.

There has been increasing awareness on preventive measures, such as frequent hand washing, social distancing, avoiding hands contact with eyes, nose, and mouth, and respiratory hygiene, among others. Also, the SRC management in collaboration with the Margibi County Health Team recently conducted three days COVID -19 vaccination campaign for its employees.

Management also donated sanitary materials and COVID 19 preventive materials including nose masks among the over 5,000 families at its plantation and environs.

Back in 2014 during the Ebola outbreak in Liberia, the company joined the Liberian government and health partners in creating a massive awareness campaign on the outbreak in its plantation and surrounding communities.

SRC-owned health and educational facilities in the area are immensely complementing the government's efforts in the area by offering medical services to residents and enrolling children in its school.

At the same time, residents have applauded the company for its intervention and resumption of its operation in the area.

In separate interviews, residents also lauded SRC management for the provision of rice for every household in the concession area during the Independence holiday.