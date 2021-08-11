Liberia - UN Joint Rule of Law Programme

Launches judicial case management

The UN Joint Rule of Law Programme managed by UNDP Liberia Tuesday, August 10, 2021, launched a Case Management Information System (CMIS) for the Judiciary, accompanied by training of judicial officers on its use.

The CMIS is a modern and secure web application that allows clerks of Magisterial and Circuit Courts as well as County Attorneys and other judicial actors, to record, store, track and manage cases as they are processed through the criminal justice system. It allows for data capture, analysis, visualization, and reporting.

The system will ensure efficient disposal of matters before the courts and reduce the high number of pretrial detainees.

UNDP Liberia's Deputy Resident Representative for Programme, Violet Baffour highlighted the innovative nature of the CMIS in that it tracks cases online in real-time.

"The current Case Management Information System, which tracks cases online in real-time, is intended to increase efficiency in case disposal, reduction of case backlogs on the docket, and pre-trial detention," said Baffour.

She stressed that the CMIS will help users and custodians of Liberia's Justice System to measure the efficiency of the judiciary and to identify, bottlenecks to delivering justice expediently.

The event will also witness the dedication of a case management center renovated by the Judiciary and 50 simplified information billboards on fees and fines in a bid to increase transparency and accountability in the judiciary.

"The renovation of a dedicated Case Management office demonstrates your ownership and commitment to the sustainability of the development investments we make as Development Partners," emphasized UNDP Deputy Resident Representative.

The billboards will be deployed to all Magisterial and Circuit Courts in Liberia.

UNDP will also provide 25 mobile tablets to support the implementation of the Judicial Case Management Information System. These tablets will be assigned to judicial officers trained to train others countrywide. The UN Joint Rule of Law Programme is titled "Strengthening the Rule of Law in Liberia: Justice and Security for the Liberian people". Other partners include UN Women, OHCHR, and UNICEF.