Liberia: Senate Cites LEC and Others

The plenary of the Liberian Senate cites LEC and all stakeholders in the power sector to appear before it as a committee of a whole to make known their service contract in the absence of Legislative approval.

The decision of the plenary was triggered by a communication written by Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence of Grand Bassa County. In her communication Tuesday, August 10, she said months back the Liberia Electricity Corporation management and other authorities of the power sector appeared before the Senate, noting during that hearing, they said a contract that should have been given to the LEC for one year and renewed by law was awarded for 25 years.

Senator Lawrence explains that the hearing was halted, the authorities were asked to stay under oath, and return with the necessary documents.

She says the corporation has been a sole producer, distributor of electric power, and a single source of power distribution to the people of Liberia. According to her in July 2010 was the HMI and now it's the ESB international.

She further details the Management Service Contract (MSC) is there to manage and operate the LEC, and that both the MSC and ESB International were given five years, three years for ESB's activities with a two-year option.

Lofa county Senate Stephen Zargo then moves that the communication from Senator Lawrence be received and authorities of the power sector should appear before the Senate, constituting themselves as a committee of a whole. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/senate-cites-lec-regulatory-commission/Editing by Jonathan Browne