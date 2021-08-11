Zimbabwe: Ernest 'Maphepha' Sibanda Dies

10 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

FORMER Warriors manager and ex-Highlanders chairman Ernest "Maphepha" Sibanda has died.

Sibanda had been unwell for some time and passed on Tuesday morning at the Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

His business partner Farai Chirongoma has confirmed Sibanda's demise.

"It's true. It has happened. He passed on about an hour ago at the hospital," Chirongoma said.

At the time of his death, Sibanda was a board member at Bulawayo City Football Club, having also previously served as chief of protocol at the now-defunct Bantu Rovers.

He played for top clubs Highlanders and Caps United.

