Namibia: Khomas Regional Council Seeks Submission of Proposals for Various Projects

The Windhoek Rural Constituency through the Khomas Regional Council is inviting interested residents to submit project proposals for support under the programmes: Regional Specific Action Plan; Micro Finance and Cash and Food for Work programme.

Hon. Piet Adams, Regional Councilor said the interested people should be Namibian citizens above the age of 18 years, participants can be in groups or individual, all project applications must be made on the prescribed application form and must be fully completed.

"Complete an application form available at the Constituency Office in Groot Aub or at the Khomas Regional Council in Windhoek, submit your project proposal with clear objective and descriptions, attache description of materials needed for the project, the total number of project members and duration of project, attache three quotations for materials and equipment required and applications should be submitted before 31 August," said Adams.