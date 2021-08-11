South Africa: Women's Month - Enough With the Platitudes

analysis

In this week's editorial the women of Maverick Citizen share their thoughts on how they see and experience Women's Day and Women's Month.

"Every day, on average, 137 women are killed by a member of their own family." (Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN under-secretary-general and UN Women executive director, March 2021.)

In a world of pandemics and wars and killings, numbers can easily become meaningless, simply because they are so abstract and often hard to imagine or visualise. But think about it: 137 women are killed... every day... not by a stranger, not by some random person, but by a member of their own family... a father, a husband, a partner, a child, an uncle, a grandfather. A woman is killed by someone who should be their protector, their companion, their safe place, their shield, the person who should offer them unconditional love. However, in the eyes of some, the mere fact that she is born and a specific gender makes her fair game, a punchbag, a target for rage and hatred and murder. An inferior being.

So, this Women's Month, don't offer me a "Happy Women's Day" message, don't send me your cute gifs and videos and graphics.

Government, don't invite...